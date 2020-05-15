No infections reported so far - Director General of Health Services

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that no new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Sri Lanka as at 600 pm today.
The total number of cases reported so far is 925 and 477 were discharged after treatment from hospital.
Another 439 patients are receiving treatment in hospital.
Meanwhile, 1489 PCR tests were carried out yesterday and 10 people were identified.
