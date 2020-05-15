සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Flood warning with the heavy rains

Friday, 15 May 2020 - 18:55

The Department of Irrigation states that floods are expected in several areas in the low lying areas due to the prevailing rainy weather conditions.

The department says that the severity and magnitude of the floods and the risks will depend on the volume and intensity of the rainfall.

The low pressure area is still persist over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea area. It is likely to intensify further and move north-westwards. Due to the influence of the system the showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to enhance during next few days from today.

Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island.

Accordingly, people living in the low lying areas of Mee Oya, Deduru Oya, Attanagalu Oya, Kelani Ganga, Kalu Ganga, Bentara Ganga, Gin Ganga, Nilwala Ganga, Kirama Oya and Uru Boku Oya should pay attention to this.

Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part of the country (particularly in Southern,Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces) is expected to continue further. Very heavy falls above 200 mm will occur at some places tonight.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere especially in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces with isolated heavy falls about 100mm.

Situation at 04.30 pm
Following rainfalls (mm) were recorded from 08.30 a.m. to 04.30 p.m. today (15.05.2020)

Sirikandura (Galle district) 182.5
Hegoda (Galle district) 154.0
Mattakkuliya ( Colombo District) 112.0
Ratmalana( Colombo District) 103.5
Kesbawa( Colombo District) 86.0
Minuwangoda(Gampaha District) 79.5
Mathugama(Kaluthara District) 56.5

Media Network
