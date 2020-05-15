60,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers want to return - Airport and Aviation services

About 60,000 Sri Lankans who have left for overseas employment are looking forward to return back to the country, according to the Vice President of the Airport and Aviation Services, Rajiv Suriyarachchi.

He stated this while participating at the “Rata saha Heta” programme aired on Hiru TV under the theme of resuming air operations.

SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Vipula Gunatilleke also participated in the discussion and responded to allegations that they had charged extra for air tickets from students who were repatriated recently.