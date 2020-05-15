'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

With the spread of Covid 19, several programs have been launched, including the disinfection of public places, the distribution of protective garments and equipment, in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra’ operations initiated for the benefit of our own people who are without relief.

Accordingly, the disinfection of public places implemented with the Sri Lanka Red Cross was carried out in Colombo, Kandy, Kegalle and Vavuniya districts.

Accordingly, all courts complexes including the Aluthkade Courts Complex in Colombo District, the Ministry of Education and the Cultural Ministry were disinfected today.

A donation of protective clothing and equipment was also donated to Welikada Prison alongside the ‘Rata Wenewen Hiru Sahana Yathra’ initiative