Easter Sunday inquiry update - “I didn’t think it would be a serious incident”

DIG Chandana Athukorala, who was the SSP in charge of the Negombo division at the time of the attack, said that although the officers in the lower ranks were instructed to provide armed police protection to Catholic churches, no officers had been deployed for security.

This was when he was giving evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks. He is currently serving as the DIG of the Police Welfare Division and was the first person called to give evidence today

When did you first become aware of the threat?

The Presidential Commission asked him when he first became aware of an attack of the Thawheed Jamaat organization. Responding to this, DIG Chandana Athukorala stated that on the evening of April 12, 2019, he received a file through a messenger and that he had opened it the next morning.

He further stated that it contained information about the attack and that it was sent by DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was in charge of the Western North Division at the time.

The DIG stated that he had sent a letter he had prepared to the Police OICs, District Officers and the OIC of Negombo Division Intelligence, after he had looked into four files.

Not aware of Islam extremism or any such organisation

The Commission then asked the DIG whether he had any prior knowledge of Islamist extremism or any such organization. Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandana Athukorala stated that he was made aware of such an incident after the letter.

The DIG has also pointed out that he had not received more written or verbal information from the superiors by the 17th.

DIG Nandana Munasinghe called and informed

However, Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe, who was in charge of the Western Province, telephoned him and informed him that there could be an attack on Catholic churches the following day.

The DIG said before the commission that he had acted in accordance with the instructions and informed the officers in charge of the police stations to provide armed police guards to the catholic churches.

DIG Chandana Athukorala stated that since he did not receive a response to his letter, he inquired further details from the OIC of the Negombo Division Intelligence but he did not have any further information.

Special attention not provided

The Presidential Commission asked him whether he did not give special attention, since the Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe provided information over the phone.

The DIG stated that he did not pay any special attention to the telephone calls since they receive calls very often.

Do you feel that you have failed in your duties?

The Presidential Commission has inquired whether he does not feel that he has failed in his duties in this regard and the DIG has said that it is his junior officers who are responsible for it.

However, DIG Chandana Athukorala has admitted that he is also responsible in the face of continued interrogation by the Commission.

I did not believe such a serious incident would take place

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, giving evidence before the Presidential Commission today, said that although he had received information from his superiors, he did not believe such a serious incident would take place.