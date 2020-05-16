සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Revelation at the Presidential Commission probing into Easter Sunday attack, on negligence and failure to carry out responsibilities– “I didn’t think it would be a serious incident”

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 1:09

Revelation+at+the+Presidential+Commission+probing+into+Easter+Sunday+attack%2C+on+negligence+and+failure+to+carry+out+responsibilities%E2%80%93+%E2%80%9CI+didn%E2%80%99t+think+it+would+be+a+serious+incident%E2%80%9D

DIG Chandana Athukorala, who was in charge of the Negombo division at the time of the attack

DIG Chandana Athukorala, who was the SSP in charge of the Negombo division at the time of the attack, said that although the officers in the lower ranks were instructed to provide armed police protection to Catholic churches, no officers had been deployed for security.

This was when he was giving evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks. He is currently serving as the DIG of the Police Welfare Division and was the first person called to give evidence today

When did you first become aware of the threat?

The Presidential Commission asked him when he first became aware of an attack of the Thawheed Jamaat organization. Responding to this, DIG Chandana Athukorala stated that on the evening of April 12, 2019, he received a file through a messenger and that he had opened it the next morning.

He further stated that it contained information about the attack and that it was sent by DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was in charge of the Western North Division at the time.

The DIG stated that he had sent a letter he had prepared to the Police OICs, District Officers and the OIC of Negombo Division Intelligence, after he had looked into four files.

Not aware of Islam extremism or any such organisation

The Commission then asked the DIG whether he had any prior knowledge of Islamist extremism or any such organization. Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandana Athukorala stated that he was made aware of such an incident after the letter.

The DIG has also pointed out that he had not received more written or verbal information from the superiors by the 17th.

DIG Nandana Munasinghe called and informed

However, Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe, who was in charge of the Western Province, telephoned him and informed him that there could be an attack on Catholic churches the following day.

The DIG said before the commission that he had acted in accordance with the instructions and informed the officers in charge of the police stations to provide armed police guards to the catholic churches.

DIG Chandana Athukorala stated that since he did not receive a response to his letter, he inquired further details from the OIC of the Negombo Division Intelligence but he did not have any further information.

Special attention not provided

The Presidential Commission asked him whether he did not give special attention, since the Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe provided information over the phone.

The DIG stated that he did not pay any special attention to the telephone calls since they receive calls very often.

Do you feel that you have failed in your duties?

The Presidential Commission has inquired whether he does not feel that he has failed in his duties in this regard and the DIG has said that it is his junior officers who are responsible for it.

However, DIG Chandana Athukorala has admitted that he is also responsible in the face of continued interrogation by the Commission.

I did not believe such a serious incident would take place  

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, giving evidence before the Presidential Commission today, said that although he had received information from his superiors, he did not believe such a serious incident would take place.

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 937
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 937
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 18:12

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. This is the second person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 for... Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonight
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 17:55

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”
Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 17:27

The government of Sri Lanka has demanded the retraction of the London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam” According to a press release... Read More



Trending News

Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 935
15 May 2020
Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 935
Covid -19 vaccine works on rhesus macaque monkeys : gives early hopes for a vaccine
16 May 2020
Covid -19 vaccine works on rhesus macaque monkeys : gives early hopes for a vaccine
Yesterday ten (10) Covid -19 persons reported - Nine from Navy
16 May 2020
Yesterday ten (10) Covid -19 persons reported - Nine from Navy
Flood warning with the heavy rains
15 May 2020
Flood warning with the heavy rains
Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
15 May 2020
Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)

International News

24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
16 May 2020
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
15 May 2020
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
15 May 2020
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.