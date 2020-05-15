Coronavirus could infect more than 200 million in Africa: says WHO

The new coronavirus could kill 150,000 people in Africa in a year unless urgent action is taken, according to a WHO modelling study that says nearly a quarter of a billion people will be infected.

Authors of the research, predicted a lower infection rate than in other parts of the world like Europe and the US, with fewer severe cases and deaths.

Some 231 million people, or 22 percent of the one billion people in the region were expected to be infected in the 12 month period -- most of them showing few or no symptoms.

There are currently 330,880 corona related deaths reported worldwide.



Over 4,546,311 people have been infected with the virus while 1,716,134 have been healed so far, according to foreign media reports.