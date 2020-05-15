Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) to collect information on fertilizer stocks

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has taken measures to collect information on the stocks of fertilizer with the importing companies.
It is reported that there is a shortage of fertilizer in the country.
According to a senior official of the Consumer Affairs Authority, information will be obtained regarding the stocks owned by the private companies that import fertilizer as well as the stocks that are currently available in the stores.
