සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The Hiru CIA revelation that protected the 'Muhudu Maha Viharaya' (Video)

Friday, 15 May 2020 - 22:14

The+Hiru+CIA+revelation+that+protected+the+%27Muhudu+Maha+Viharaya%27+%28Video%29

Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne has taken steps to establish a navy sub-divison for the protection of the Pottuvil Muhudu Maha Viharaya which has been invaded by illegal acquisitions.  

This was after he visited the area to inquire about the safety of the Pottuvil Muhudu Maha Viharaya based on the Hiru CIA revelation.

On several occasions, the Hiru CIA program revealed about the plunder of land at Pottuvil, highlighting the importance of protecting this historic sacred site.

The land invasion was so intense during the last Yahapalana regime that the Pottuvil Pradeshiya Sabha had taken steps to turn the beach adjacent to the Pottuvil Muhudu Maha Viharaya into a cemetery.

While the Pottuvil Muhudu Maha Viharaya was losing land at an alarming speed, the ‘yahapalanaya government turned a blind eye into those revelations.  

After the election of the present government, the invaders were silent and gradually recommenced their work during the Coronavirus pandemic, when countrywide curfew was in force.

The Hiru CIA team exposed the demarcation of the coastline around the Pottuvil Muhudu Maha Viharaya using illegal fencing, amidst the obstruction of the invaders.

Minister S.G.M. Chandrasena and a group of officials were deployed to investigate the plunder of lands belonging to the Muhudu Maha Viharaya on the instructions of the President and the Prime Minister after the illegal land grabbing incidents were exposed by Hiru CIA.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne also visited to look into these issues.



President tells University authorities to reform higher education so that the jobs will come in search of graduates
President tells University authorities to reform higher education so that the jobs will come in search of graduates
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 23:16

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the higher education system should be structured to make it easier for graduates who enter the society to find... Read More

Opposition views on the remand of former MP Rajitha (Video)
Opposition views on the remand of former MP Rajitha (Video)
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 21:47

Opposition politicians and several other parties expressed their views regarding the remand of former MP Rajitha Senaratne. Read More

Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 21:53

Several lecturers attached to the University of Moratuwa have carried out a research to determine the possible causes and prevention of covid 19 virus... Read More



Trending News

An investigation by the Auditor General’s Department regarding problems of the Rs. 5,000 allowance
15 May 2020
An investigation by the Auditor General’s Department regarding problems of the Rs. 5,000 allowance
Wedding ceremonies get the green light - DG health services
15 May 2020
Wedding ceremonies get the green light - DG health services
Corona in the world’s largest refugee camp
15 May 2020
Corona in the world’s largest refugee camp
No isolated areas due to Covid-19 in Sri Lanka - Bandaranayake Mw, & Suduwella reopened
15 May 2020
No isolated areas due to Covid-19 in Sri Lanka - Bandaranayake Mw, & Suduwella reopened
Friday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report - deaths exceed 300,000, infected cases exceed 4.5 million
15 May 2020
Friday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report - deaths exceed 300,000, infected cases exceed 4.5 million

International News

India announces free food for fleeing migrants
15 May 2020
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
15 May 2020
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.