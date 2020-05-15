President+tells+University+authorities+to+reform+higher+education+so+that+the+jobs+will+come+in+search+of+graduates

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the higher education system should be structured to make it easier for graduates who enter the society to find employment, after finishing their university education.

The President points out that whatever definition exists regarding university education, it is not the right education system for young people, if they leave the university and cannot find a job.

He pointed out that instead of graduates going on protest demanding for jobs, they need a system where the jobs would come in search of them. President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa made these comments participating at a meeting with the Vice Chancellors of the University and the University Grants Commission today (15), at the presidential secretariat.

Universities and schools should be reopened in accordance with the recommendations of the health authorities and this opportunity should be utilized to improve the distance education system already introduced, the President said. He further stated that in the near future 30% of the student community should be directed to online education.

Recalling the arrival of thousands of Sri Lankan students studying in foreign countries as the covid epidemic spread, the President said that it was not a good sign to see so many students go abroad.

He said university education system should be diversified and the introduction of new technical knowledge, including communication technology, and the introduction of undergraduate programs in the field of nursing, tourism and teaching would be of paramount importance.

He has also pointed out to the university authorities the possibility of assembling low cost computers for university students.

The President also noted that students of faculties including the Faculty of Engineering can assist in this and facilitate the access of a computer to every student entering the university in future.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa pointed out that plans should be made to provide English and computer education from home before entering university to all those who qualify for the university from the GCE A / L examination.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the University Grants Commission Professor Sampath Amaratunga stated that the number of students enrolled in universities has increased by 7500.

This was in response to a query by the President regarding the number of students enrolled in universities.