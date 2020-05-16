සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast 16 May- Cyclonic storm over south Bay of Bengal; Heavy showers above 150mm, Landslide warning issued

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 6:29

Weather forecast for 16 May, issued by the Forecasting Division of the  National Meteorological Centre, is given below;

The low pressure area over south east Bay of Bengal and neighborhood is likely to be developed into a depression over the same region and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over south Bay of Bengal today. It is very likely to move northwestwards. Due to the influence of the system the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces with isolated heavy showers exceeding 150mm.

Lanslide warning has been issued to nine districts. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.

Following rainfalls were recorded from 08.30 a.m. on 15 May to 03.00 a.m. on 16 May;
Galigamuwa(Kegalle district) 212.0
Sirikandura (Galle district) 202.0
Hegoda (Galle district) 191.0
Galle Meteorological Office 163.3
Kiriella ( Rathnapura district) 151.0
Rathnapura Meteorological Office 147.4
Parakaduwa( Rathnapura District) 141.5
Madurawala(Kaluthara District) 133.5
Mattakkuliya( Colombo District) 112.0
Mathugama(Kaluthara District) 105.0

Weather forecast for sea areas

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Mullaitivu via Trincomalee.

Winds:
Winds will be South-westerly to Westerly in the sea area around the island. Wind speed will be (40-45) kmph. Wind speed can be increase up to (55-60) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

State of Sea:
The sea areas around the island can be fairly rough and the sea area extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough to very rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.
