India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 9:01

The number of coronavirus infections in India has soared to 85,784, surpassing China's figure of 82,933.

India has reported 2753 coronavirus related deaths.

However, India said 27,000 Coronavirus patients have recovered, and only 3.2 percent of those infected have been reported dead.

Saturday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,629,407. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 308,676.  

Meanwhile, 1,761,062 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,517,601 active patients around the world while 45,012 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,484,285      
  • Spain                    274,367
  • Russia                  262,843
  • United Kingdom    236,711
  • Italy                      223,885
  • Brazil                    220,291

Global death count

Around the world 308,676 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 88,507 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         88,507
  • UK                           33,998
  • Italy                          31,610
  • France                     27,529
  • Spain                       27,459

           

Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.00 am 16/05/2020.

