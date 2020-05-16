India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933

India has reported 2753 coronavirus related deaths.
However, India said 27,000 Coronavirus patients have recovered, and only 3.2 percent of those infected have been reported dead.
Saturday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,629,407. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 308,676.
Meanwhile, 1,761,062 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,517,601 active patients around the world while 45,012 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths
- USA 1,484,285
- Spain 274,367
- Russia 262,843
- United Kingdom 236,711
- Italy 223,885
- Brazil 220,291
Global death count
Around the world 308,676 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 88,507 deaths.
Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths
- USA 88,507
- UK 33,998
- Italy 31,610
- France 27,529
- Spain 27,459
Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.00 am 16/05/2020.