Heavy rains, landslide warning issued for 9 districts, water levels in rivers increase - Meteorology department

The Department of Meteorology has issued a special warning regarding heavy rains, with heavy rainfall expected in the North Central, Uva and Eastern provinces. The announcement is valid from 3.00 am today the 16th to 3.00 am tomorrow 17th May.It is reported that many areas in the country are experiencing heavy rains and the water levels in many reservoirs have increased.The Irrigation Department requests the public to be vigilant as the water levels of the Kalu, Kelani, Gin, Rivers and Attanagalu Oya have increased.Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department stated thatThe landslide warning has been issued for Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Kandy districts.The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said that the warning was effective until 6.30 pm today (16).Thundershowers will develop at several places in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the afternoon or evening. Thundershowers will develop at several places in the other parts of the country.