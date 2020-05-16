Covid -19 vaccine works on rhesus macaque monkeys : gives early hopes for a vaccine

It has been reported that a coronavirus vaccine which has been tested on a group of rhesus macaque monkeys have shown successful results.

The trial had taken place in the US, involving researchers from the US government's National Institutes of Health (NIH) and from the University of Oxford, according to foreign media reports.

The vaccine is based on a small part of the virus's distinctive "spike". The theory is that by getting the body to initially recognise a unique part of the virus, it will know how to react when it is exposed to the full virus, and produce the right antibodies to fight it off.

That did seem to be happening to the vaccinated macaques, which produced antibodies capable of fighting the virus.

This gives early hope for the vaccine. Meanwhile, trials in the UK on more than 1,000 human volunteers are currently taking place through the University of Oxford.

The tests were carried out on rhesus macaque monkeys which have a similar immune system to humans. It is reported that the vaccine appeared to protect the animals against developing pneumonia.

There are more than 100 experimental coronavirus vaccines currently being developed.