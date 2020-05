President Donald Trump says the US will fully reopen by the end of this year, whether or not a vaccine against the coronavirus was produced.



However, he said thet they would be able to produce a Covid Nineteen vaccine by the end of the year.



At a press conference held yesterday at the White House's Rose Garden Lounge, President Trump added that the vaccine trials are expected to deliver promising results.



President Trump likened the Covid Nineteen Vaccine to the project after World War II for producing the world's first nuclear weapon.



He also emphasized that Americans should return to normal life even without a vaccine.