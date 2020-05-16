සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 11:56

24+internal+migrant+workers+returning+to+their+homes+killed+in+an+accident+in+India+-+Thrown+off+from+the+top+of+a+lorry+

Twenty-four migrants were killed in India and more than 30 were injured when the trucks they were travelling in collided at around 3.00 am.

The accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, about 200 km from the state capital Lucknow.

Workers who have lost their jobs due to the closure of cities with the spread of coronavirus are facing this danger.

Separate groups of migrant workers who were desperate to return home, has taken a free ride on two trucks from Rajasthan and Delhi; they were headed to villages in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, according to Indian media reports. One of the trucks was loaded with goods and labourers were sitting on the sacks, and were thrown off the vehicle from the impact of the collision.

This is the latest incident where stranded migrant workers without work due to the coronavirus lockdown have been killed in an accident while trying to return home.

Previously, six migrant workers were run over by a bus on a highway in the state's Muzaffarnagar district. They had been walking to their hometowns in Bihar from Punjab.

Four migrants, including a woman and her daughter, travelling to their villages were killed in separate road accidents earlier this week.

Last week, 16 migrant workers in a group of 20 were killed after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks in the province of Maharashtra.

The opposition has blamed the government for not providing proper facilities.

A petition filed in the Supreme Courts seeking the government be ordered to provide food to the migrants who were walking back home, was dismissed stating that the state should decide and not the court, since it would be impossible to monitor who is walking and who is not.

The Chief Minister had stated that for labourers who come or pass through state, officers will make arrangements for their food, transit and shelter.  However, according to reports the officers have not acted on this directive.  

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 937
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 937
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 18:12

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. This is the second person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 for... Read More

Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”
Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 17:27

The government of Sri Lanka has demanded the retraction of the London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam” According to a press release... Read More

Rainy conditions to continue – certain areas to experience more than 150mm of rain – fishermen warned not to go to sea
Rainy conditions to continue – certain areas to experience more than 150mm of rain – fishermen warned not to go to sea
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 17:10

The Meteorology Department said that rainy conditions in the Southwest of the island are expected to continue.They said that certain areas could experience... Read More



Trending News

Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 935
15 May 2020
Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 935
Covid -19 vaccine works on rhesus macaque monkeys : gives early hopes for a vaccine
16 May 2020
Covid -19 vaccine works on rhesus macaque monkeys : gives early hopes for a vaccine
Yesterday ten (10) Covid -19 persons reported - Nine from Navy
16 May 2020
Yesterday ten (10) Covid -19 persons reported - Nine from Navy
Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
15 May 2020
Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful
16 May 2020
Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful

International News

24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
16 May 2020
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
15 May 2020
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
15 May 2020
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.