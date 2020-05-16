74+Sri+Lankans+arrive+from+Myanmar

A SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 74 Sri Lankans from Myanmar arrived at the Katunayake airport today.
They will be sterilized and sent in for quarantine.
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 12:34
A SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 74 Sri Lankans from Myanmar arrived at the Katunayake airport today.
They will be sterilized and sent in for quarantine.
One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. This is the second person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 for... Read More
The government of Sri Lanka has demanded the retraction of the London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam” According to a press release... Read More
The Meteorology Department said that rainy conditions in the Southwest of the island are expected to continue.They said that certain areas could experience... Read More