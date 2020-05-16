Minister+Amaraweera+gives+instructions+to+provide+electricity+within+24+hours+to+areas+where+the+power+supply+has+collapsed

The Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed officials to normalize supply of power within 24 hours in areas where it has been interrupted due to inclement weather in many areas of the island.

As a result of the damage done to the power system by the bad weather, about 44,000 families in many areas are suffering without any electricity, it has been reported the Ministry said.

Anyhow, normalizing power supply to 780 families in the Nuwara Eliya district due to damage to high tension power lines there, will probably take until tomorrow.

The Ministry of Power and Energy said that however, repairs to enable resumption of the power supply in other areas of the island which has been interrupted has already commenced.