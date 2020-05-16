සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Signs that the storm Amphan will turn into a cyclone

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 15:04

Signs+that+the+storm+Amphan+will+turn+into+a+cyclone

The Indian Department of Meteorology said that the Amphan storm developing in the Bay of Bengal could develop into a cyclone in the upcoming 24 hours.  

The system of the storm is now located 1250 kilometers off the coast of Odisha in South India by now and it is expected that the speed of winds of this system could increase up to 95 kilometers per hour.

Due to rough waves in the sea off the coast, fishermen have been warned not to engage in fishing activities as a result of the Amphan Storm in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and beyond the Western coast of Bengal.

Heavy rainfall is expected in these areas due to the cyclone too.

It is said that the cyclone will have an impact on the Andaman and Nicobar islands of India.

Rainy conditions have intensified in the Southwest quarter of the island as a result of this cyclone.

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 937
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 937
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 18:12

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. This is the second person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 for... Read More

Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”
Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 17:27

The government of Sri Lanka has demanded the retraction of the London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam” According to a press release... Read More

Rainy conditions to continue – certain areas to experience more than 150mm of rain – fishermen warned not to go to sea
Rainy conditions to continue – certain areas to experience more than 150mm of rain – fishermen warned not to go to sea
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 17:10

The Meteorology Department said that rainy conditions in the Southwest of the island are expected to continue.They said that certain areas could experience... Read More



Trending News

Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 935
15 May 2020
Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 935
Covid -19 vaccine works on rhesus macaque monkeys : gives early hopes for a vaccine
16 May 2020
Covid -19 vaccine works on rhesus macaque monkeys : gives early hopes for a vaccine
Yesterday ten (10) Covid -19 persons reported - Nine from Navy
16 May 2020
Yesterday ten (10) Covid -19 persons reported - Nine from Navy
Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
15 May 2020
Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful
16 May 2020
Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful

International News

24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
16 May 2020
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
15 May 2020
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
15 May 2020
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.