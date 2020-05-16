Mahaweli+reservoirs+at+normal+level

Although other areas in the island have experienced heavy rainfall, only general rainy conditions exist in the hill country in the vicinity of Mahaweli reservoirs, as a result the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority said that these reservoirs have not reached spill level.



Its Director General Sunil Perera said that issuing of water for cultivation in the Yala season has already commenced and the overall water levels in the Mahaweli reservoirs have dropped by about 10 percent.