Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”

The government of Sri Lanka has demanded the retraction of the London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”According to a press release issued by the Foreign relations ministry, the attention of the Ministry has been drawn to a quiz titled “Travel quiz: do you know your islands, Man Friday?” published on the web edition of The Guardian newspaper in the United Kingdom on Friday, 15 May 2020.The second question reads -‘Eelam is an indigenous name for which popular holiday island?’ and among the answers to this question, Sri Lanka has been listed as one of the choices and when one selects Sri Lanka as the answer, whilst indicating it as the correct answer, a further description ‘the full name of the island’s recent military insurgency was LTTE – Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam’ appears.The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in the United Kingdom has written to the Editor of the Guardian newspaper Ms. Elisabeth Ribbans with a copy to the Editor in Chief Ms. Katherine Viner, on the inaccuracy of this information requesting that the content be removed.

Currently, this controversial question does not appear and seems to have been replaced in the Travel Quiz.