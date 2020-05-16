සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 937

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 18:12

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

This is the second person who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 for the day.

The country total has increased to 937 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-16| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 937
Recovered and discharged – 520
Active cases – 408
New Cases for the day - 02
Observation in Hospitals – 106

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted42,056

 

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

16-May

02*

Tbc*

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”
Sri Lanka demands retraction of London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam”
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 17:27

The government of Sri Lanka has demanded the retraction of the London Guardian Travel Quiz with reference to “Eelam” According to a press release... Read More

Rainy conditions to continue – certain areas to experience more than 150mm of rain – fishermen warned not to go to sea
Rainy conditions to continue – certain areas to experience more than 150mm of rain – fishermen warned not to go to sea
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 17:10

The Meteorology Department said that rainy conditions in the Southwest of the island are expected to continue.They said that certain areas could experience... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 936
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 936
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 16:35

One  (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 936 according to the latest... Read More



