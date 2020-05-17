සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

All island curfew from 8.00pm tonight until 5.00am on Monday - Normalcy will resume from Monday

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 19:28

All+island+curfew+from+8.00pm+tonight+until+5.00am+on+Monday++-+Normalcy+will+resume+from+Monday+

All Island curfew untill 5.00 am on Monday 
Curfew will be imposed throughout the island from 8.00 pm today Saturday, 16th May until 5.00 am on Monday 18th May. The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.

Curfew which will be relaxed in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00 am on Monday, May 18th will be imposed from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday, May 23rd.

Mechanism to recommence the civilian life will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards until further notice
The mechanism which commenced last Monday, May 11th to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force will continue till today, Saturday, May 16th. This process will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards until further notice.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the resumption of normal life will remain unchanged

Curfew violators 
Meanwhile, from the date of imposing curfew to date, 55,863 persons have been arrested for violating curfew. The Police Media Division announced that 15,298 vehicles have been seized.

New train schedule for next week
In the meantime, as it was a Saturday, public and private employees were not transported by train and the Colombo Fort Railway Station was isolated.

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando stated that a new train schedule will be implemented next week.

Department of Motor Traffic will commence operations on Wednesday 20 May
Meanwhile, all activities of the Department of Motor Traffic will commence on Wednesday (20), subject to certain limitations due to limited staff.

Accordingly, the those who expect to obtain the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic should contact the numbers set out in the notice during 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on weekdays and make an appointment beforehand for the services of  the Department, including for registration of a motor vehicles, issuing driving licenses, and issuing certificates on vehicle inspection.

No service will be provided outside the said procedure for any purpose.

43,137 PCR tests conducted - 431 patients still receiving treatment in hospitals
43,137 PCR tests conducted - 431 patients still receiving treatment in hospitals
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:47

The Health Promotion Bureau states 43,137 PCR tests used to diagnose coronavirus infections have been carried out so far. Yesterday 1,081 PCR tests have... Read More

Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:31

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Parliament took steps yesterday to convene parliament online. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker... Read More

Raids will be conducted in search of curfew violators and those who violate quarantine regulations - DIG Ajith Rohana .
Raids will be conducted in search of curfew violators and those who violate quarantine regulations - DIG Ajith Rohana .
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 9:50

DIG Ajith Rohana states that special raids are being conducted today all over the island during the curfew period in search of curfew violators and those... Read More



Trending News

Taverns and Bars closed tomorrow
16 May 2020
Taverns and Bars closed tomorrow
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 957
16 May 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 957
Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful
16 May 2020
Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 936
16 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 936
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960
17 May 2020
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960

International News

Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
16 May 2020
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
15 May 2020
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.