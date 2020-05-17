All island curfew from 8.00pm tonight until 5.00am on Monday - Normalcy will resume from Monday

All Island curfew untill 5.00 am on Monday

Curfew will be imposed throughout the island from 8.00 pm today Saturday, 16th May until 5.00 am on Monday 18th May. The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.

Curfew which will be relaxed in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00 am on Monday, May 18th will be imposed from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday, May 23rd.



Mechanism to recommence the civilian life will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards until further notice

The mechanism which commenced last Monday, May 11th to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force will continue till today, Saturday, May 16th. This process will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards until further notice.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the resumption of normal life will remain unchanged



Curfew violators

Meanwhile, from the date of imposing curfew to date, 55,863 persons have been arrested for violating curfew. The Police Media Division announced that 15,298 vehicles have been seized.



New train schedule for next week

In the meantime, as it was a Saturday, public and private employees were not transported by train and the Colombo Fort Railway Station was isolated.

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando stated that a new train schedule will be implemented next week.



Department of Motor Traffic will commence operations on Wednesday 20 May

Meanwhile, all activities of the Department of Motor Traffic will commence on Wednesday (20), subject to certain limitations due to limited staff.

Accordingly, the those who expect to obtain the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic should contact the numbers set out in the notice during 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on weekdays and make an appointment beforehand for the services of the Department, including for registration of a motor vehicles, issuing driving licenses, and issuing certificates on vehicle inspection.

No service will be provided outside the said procedure for any purpose.