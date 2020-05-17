Saturday 16 May: Covid-19, World situation report (8.30pm)

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,661,844.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 309,770.

Meanwhile, 1,777,719 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,574,355 active patients around the world while 44,810 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

India has 86,595 reported infections and 2,760 deaths

Pakistan has 38.799 reported cases and 834 deaths

Singapore 27,356 cases and 21 deaths

Bangladesh 20,995 cases and 314 deaths

Sri Lanka 949 cases with 09 deaths

Canada has 74,613 cases with 5,562 deaths

Malaysia has 6,872 cases and 113 deaths

Saudi Arabia 52,016 cases and 302 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,487,076

Spain 276,505

Russia 272,043

United Kingdom 240,161

Italy 223,885

Brazil 220,291

Global death count

Around the world 309,770 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 88,603 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

USA 88,603

UK 34,466

Italy 31,610

Spain 27,563

France 27,529

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.30 pm 15/05/2020.





