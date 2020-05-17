සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Saturday 16 May: Covid-19, World situation report (8.30pm)

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 20:42

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,661,844.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 309,770.  

Meanwhile, 1,777,719 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,574,355 active patients around the world while 44,810 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

  • India has 86,595 reported infections and 2,760 deaths
  • Pakistan has 38.799 reported cases and 834 deaths
  • Singapore 27,356 cases and 21 deaths
  • Bangladesh 20,995 cases and 314 deaths
  • Sri Lanka 949 cases with 09 deaths
  • Canada has 74,613 cases with 5,562 deaths
  • Malaysia has 6,872 cases and 113 deaths
  • Saudi Arabia 52,016 cases and 302 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,487,076      
  • Spain                    276,505
  • Russia                  272,043
  • United Kingdom    240,161
  • Italy                      223,885
  • Brazil                     220,291

Global death count

Around the world 309,770 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 88,603 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         88,603
  • UK                           34,466
  • Italy                          31,610
  • Spain                       27,563
  • France                     27,529

  Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.30 pm 15/05/2020.


Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:47

The Health Promotion Bureau states 43,137 PCR tests used to diagnose coronavirus infections have been carried out so far. Yesterday 1,081 PCR tests have... Read More

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:31

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Parliament took steps yesterday to convene parliament online. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker... Read More

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 9:50

DIG Ajith Rohana states that special raids are being conducted today all over the island during the curfew period in search of curfew violators and those... Read More



