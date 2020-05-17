සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

16 days have passed since the last coronavirus infected patient was reported from Colombo

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 20:06

43 people who recovered from coronavirus infection left hospitals today increasing the number of people who have recovered fully to 520.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Vijayamuni stated that 16 days have passed since the last coronavirus infection was reported in the city of Colombo.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services reported that there are two new Corona cases confirmed so far today (16.05.2020).

One of these patients was reported from Miyankulama Quarantine Center and the other patient was from Kandakadu Quarantine Centre.

The latter has returned from Chennai recently.

Accordingly, the total number of Corona patients reported in the country is 937 by now. Five hundred and twenty completely recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.

The number of Corona infected patients who are presently receiving treatments in hospitals is 408.

The number of PCR tests performed yesterday (15.05.2020) was 938 and ten patients were identified.

Meanwhile, 177 Navy personnel have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery from their covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, 49 family members of 11 Navy personnel left home today after completing the quarantine.

Seventeen persons who were quarantined at the Miyankulam Quarantine Center were also sent home today.

PCR Samples were collected from people of Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo which was opened yesterday and the investigations will be carried out today.

Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni told the Hiru news team that 3152 PCR tests have been carried out.

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines' flight returned with 235 people from Japan who were unable to return home due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The special flight arrived here this morning.

In addition, 74 people, including a monk, returned to the island this afternoon from Myanmar.

