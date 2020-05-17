සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Taverns and Bars closed tomorrow

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 19:50

 Taverns and Bars will be closed tomorrow in view of the island-wide curfew according to the excise department.

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:47

The Health Promotion Bureau states 43,137 PCR tests used to diagnose coronavirus infections have been carried out so far. Yesterday 1,081 PCR tests have... Read More

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:31

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Parliament took steps yesterday to convene parliament online. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker... Read More

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 9:50

DIG Ajith Rohana states that special raids are being conducted today all over the island during the curfew period in search of curfew violators and those... Read More



