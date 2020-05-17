Taverns+and+Bars+closed+tomorrow+

Taverns and Bars will be closed tomorrow in view of the island-wide curfew according to the excise department.
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 19:50
Taverns and Bars will be closed tomorrow in view of the island-wide curfew according to the excise department.
The Health Promotion Bureau states 43,137 PCR tests used to diagnose coronavirus infections have been carried out so far. Yesterday 1,081 PCR tests have... Read More
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Parliament took steps yesterday to convene parliament online. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker... Read More
DIG Ajith Rohana states that special raids are being conducted today all over the island during the curfew period in search of curfew violators and those... Read More