Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 949

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 20:44

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 949 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

All 12 patients identified today so far are Navy personnel. 

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-16| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 949
Recovered and discharged – 520
Active cases – 420
New Cases for the day - 14 
Observation in Hospitals – 106

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted42,056

 

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

16-May
14*
Tbc*

15-May
10
938

14-May
10
1,489

13-May
26
889

12-May
20
1,078

11-May
06
1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

