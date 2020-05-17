Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 949

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 949 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



All 12 patients identified today so far are Navy personnel.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-16| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 949

Recovered and discharged – 520

Active cases – 420

New Cases for the day - 14

Observation in Hospitals – 106

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 42,056

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 16-May 14* Tbc* 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated