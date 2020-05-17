Weather forecast 17 May - Cyclone AMPHAN until 20th - Thundershowers over 150mm

Department of Meteorology states that deep depression over south east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, has intensified into a Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” ( pronounced as UM-PUN) and lay centred at 02.30 a.m. of today, the 17th May 2020, near latitude 11.3°N and longitude 86.1°E, about 610 km North-east of Trincomalee.It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and a. It is very likely to move north-northwest wards initially untill 17th and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during 18th to 20th May.Due to the influence of the system the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur inwith isolated very heavySeveral spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee.Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area around the island. Wind speed will be (40-45) kmph. Wind speed can be increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.The sea areas around the island can be fairly rough and the sea area extending from Puttalam Pottuvil to via Galle and Hambantota will be rough to very rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expectedduring thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.