Weather forecast 17 May - Cyclone AMPHAN until 20th - Thundershowers over 150mm

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 6:46

Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN”  17-20 May
Department of Meteorology states that deep depression over south east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, has intensified into a Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” ( pronounced as UM-PUN) and lay centred at 02.30 a.m. of today, the 17th May 2020, near latitude 11.3°N and longitude 86.1°E, about 610 km North-east of Trincomalee.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by 18th morning. It is very likely to move north-northwest wards initially untill 17th and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during 18th to 20th May.

Due to the influence of the system the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 150mm.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island
Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee.

Winds:
Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area around the island. Wind speed will be (40-45) kmph. Wind speed can be increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

State of Sea:
The sea areas around the island can be fairly rough and the sea area extending from Puttalam Pottuvil to via Galle and Hambantota will be rough to very rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected
during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.
43,137 PCR tests conducted - 431 patients still receiving treatment in hospitals
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:47

The Health Promotion Bureau states 43,137 PCR tests used to diagnose coronavirus infections have been carried out so far. Yesterday 1,081 PCR tests have... Read More

Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:31

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Parliament took steps yesterday to convene parliament online. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker... Read More

Raids will be conducted in search of curfew violators and those who violate quarantine regulations - DIG Ajith Rohana .
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 9:50

DIG Ajith Rohana states that special raids are being conducted today all over the island during the curfew period in search of curfew violators and those... Read More



