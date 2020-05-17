සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sunday 17 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:18

Sunday+17+May%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,721,846.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 313,260.  

Meanwhile, 1,812,159 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,596,427 active patients around the world while 44,827patients are reported to be in critical condition.

USA - Trump fires state department IG
US President Donald Trump last night fired the State Department’s inspector general, saying in a letter to Congress that he no longer had confidence in the Obama administration appointee. The president’s letter did not mention Steve Linick by name but said his removal would take effect in 30 days. Linick, a former assistant U.S. attorney in California and Virginia who has held the IG position since 2013, had overseen reports that were highly critical of the State Department's management policies since President Trump took office.

Saudi Arabia - sovereign wealth fund buys shares in seevral US companies  (Boeing, Facebook, Citigroup) 
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought minority stakes in major American companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup, a regulatory filing showed, giving it a portfolio of nearly 10 billion US dollars in US-listed stocks. The 300 billion US dollars Public Investment Fund has been buying minority stakes in companies across the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

  • India90,927 reported infections and 2,872 deaths
  • Pakistan40,151 reported cases and 873 deaths
  • Singapore - 27,356 cases and 22 deaths
  • Bangladesh 20,995 cases and 314 deaths
  • Sri Lanka  - 960 cases with 09 deaths
  • Canada75,864 cases with 5,679 deaths
  • Malaysia6,872 cases and 113 deaths
  • Saudi Arabia -52,016 cases and 302 deaths
  • UAE - 22,627 case and 214 deaths
  • Thailand - 3,025 cases and 56 deaths
  • Kuwait - 3,802 cases and 107 deaths

 Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,507,773      
  • Spain                    276,505
  • Russia                  272,043
  • United Kingdom    240,161
  • Brazil                      233,511
  • Italy                      224,760

Global death count

Around the world 313,260 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 90,113 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         90,113
  • UK                           34,466
  • Italy                          31,763
  • France                     27,625
  • Spain                       27,563
  • Brazil                       15,662          

Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.00 am 17/05/2020.

43,137 PCR tests conducted - 431 patients still receiving treatment in hospitals
43,137 PCR tests conducted - 431 patients still receiving treatment in hospitals
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:47

The Health Promotion Bureau states 43,137 PCR tests used to diagnose coronavirus infections have been carried out so far. Yesterday 1,081 PCR tests have... Read More

Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:31

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Parliament took steps yesterday to convene parliament online. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker... Read More

Raids will be conducted in search of curfew violators and those who violate quarantine regulations - DIG Ajith Rohana .
Raids will be conducted in search of curfew violators and those who violate quarantine regulations - DIG Ajith Rohana .
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 9:50

DIG Ajith Rohana states that special raids are being conducted today all over the island during the curfew period in search of curfew violators and those... Read More



Trending News

Taverns and Bars closed tomorrow
16 May 2020
Taverns and Bars closed tomorrow
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 957
16 May 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 957
Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful
16 May 2020
Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 936
16 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 936
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960
17 May 2020
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960

International News

Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
16 May 2020
India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
15 May 2020
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.