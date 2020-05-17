සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

90,000 coronavirus cases in India, going past Peru and China to become the 11th worst affected country in the world

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 13:02

India has exceeded 90,000 coronavirus cases in the country, going past Peru and China to become the 11th worst affected country in the world.

Yesterday India reported the highest number of coronavirus cases recorded in a single-day with 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927 cases so far, including 2,872 deaths.

The Union Health Ministry said that 120 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in India.

More than 34,000 patients have been cured so far and the recovery rate stood at 37.51 per cent, while more than 53,831 patients are being treated.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which have recorded the highest number of cases in India also reported the biggest increase in the last 24 hours. Mumbai is India’s worst-affected city with over 18,500 COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra has reported over 30,000 cases, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat over 10,000 and Delhi over 9,000 cases so far.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has published a list of dos and don'ts that urban local bodies can use to contain the coronavirus spread in "informal settlements" in the cities.

It has been decided to use the Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final as a quarantine center.

