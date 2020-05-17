Examining the compliance of Establishments in Colombo and Gampaha to the health guidelines (Video)

DIG Ajith Rohana states that they will be investigating to see the compliance for health guidelines of the establishment that are open to customers in Colombo and Gampaha districts. These establishments are open as part of the resumption strategy to bring back to normalcy to the lives of people while curfew is in place in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

The DIG said that intelligence agencies have also revealed that certain institutions in Colombo have not complied with health instructions.

He stated that the owners of the institute will be informed to take action regarding these health habits and social distancing from tomorrow.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that if they are not in compliance, legal action will be instituted against them.