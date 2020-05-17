Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center

It has been decided to use the Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final as a quarantine center.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over Wankhede Stadium to convert it into a quarantine facility for high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients in the city.

The order was issued by the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai.

It has been reported that if they fail to comply, legal action will be initiated. BMC warned that if MCA refused to cooperate it would invite police action for disobedience of an official order.

Meanwhile an MCA council member said that there was no hesitation on part of the cricket body to help authorities tackling the virus outbreak.

Several sports facilities have been already acquired. The BMC is expecting a spike in COVID-19 cases this month.

According to Indian media reports, the BMC has already converted the National Sports Club of India in Worli and Mahalaxmi Racecourse into temporary healthcare facilities.

A senior MCA official said they had received the letter on Friday morning. The complex comprises the BCCI office, MCA Lounge, Garware Club House apart from the main stadium.

The MCA Lounge is a banquet hall, while the Garware Club House has over 50 rooms and a few halls inside it.

Mumbai is India’s worst-affected city with over 18,500 COVID-19 cases, while there are more than 30,000 coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra state of India, including Mumbai.