Mysterious+death+of+Chinese+ambassador+to+Israel

The Chinese ambassador to Israel Du-Wei has been found dead this morning in his home in the suburbs of Tel-Aviv.Israel said the cause of the 58-year-old Chinese ambassador's death, has not yet been revealed and a police investigation has been launched into the matter.Du-Wei became was appointed Chinese ambassador to Israel, last February and when he arrived in Israel on 15 February, he had to immediately self-isolate for two weeks because of coronavirus restrictions.Prior to that, he was the Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine.A few days before his death, he vehemently denied allegations afgainst China for the Corona virus outbreak and hoped to forge closer ties between China and Israel.The ambassador's death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the COVID-19 outbreak.On Friday, his embassy had made a scathing attack on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who had criticised China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on a visit to Israel according to foreign media reports.Israel foreign ministry has given no cause for his death, but said on Sunday a police investigation had been launched.