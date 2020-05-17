සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Over 38,000 Sri Lankans in 143 countries seek to return home

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 15:13

Over+38%2C000+Sri+Lankans+in+143+countries+seek+to+return+home

The Ministry of Foreign Relations states that over 38,983 Overseas Sri Lankans (OSLs) in 143 countries seek to return home, based on information gathered mainly through the ‘Contact Sri Lanka’ Web Portal of the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

This comprises 3,078 students, 4,040 short term visa holders, 27,854 Migrant workers, 3527 dependents and 484 duel citizens and others.

Meanwhile since 21 April, up to now, 3600 OSLs have been repatriated from 15 countries, largely comprising foreign students and government officials on training, as well as their dependents.

Recognizing the need to collect data on vulnerable OSLs, the Ministry of Foreign Relations, on 26 March 2020 created the ‘Contact Sri Lanka’ Web Portal, within a week following closure of the airport to inbound commercial flights. In parallel to the Portal, Sri Lanka Missions were also instructed to collect data on those who wish to return. The two sources, serve as the base for identifying vulnerable groups, prioritizing and repatriation.

The Contact Sri Lanka Web Portal also serves as a virtual help desk for the benefit of OSLs. According to Acting Director General, Economic Affairs (Multilateral) and Overseas Sri Lankans Anzul Jhan, since its launch, 78,033 Sri Lankans have registered on the Portal and a dedicated team operating effectively 24/7, have answered 7,788 questions posed by OSLs from across the globe - mainly on assistance on repatriation and consular issues, but also relating to other operational and policy matters.

The portal has not only been able to direct Sri Lankans to the nearest Sri Lanka Diplomatic Mission, specially where there is no Sri Lankan representation in the countries concerned, but also to help connect with vulnerable categories of Sri Lankans who are in need of food and also face medical emergencies, with provision of dry rations, medicines and in some occasions facilitating arrangements for shelter. It has also prompted streamlining issues pertaining to transfer of funds by migrants to Sri Lanka and to short term travellers and students from Sri Lanka. Some Missions have also helped students who faced issues in educational institutions and those whose employment contracts have expired to secure new employment agreements, so that they are not compelled to return due to unemployment. 

 

Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 981
Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 981
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 23:44

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 981 according to the latest... Read More

The need for water above the curfew regulation - Video
The need for water above the curfew regulation - Video
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 23:15

Residents complain that the Ambalantota Siyambalagaswila water project does not provide drinking water for their consumption needs.Despite the island wide... Read More

Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 22:35

Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol will be increased by Rs. 5.00 per litre with effect from midnight today. Lanka Petrol 92 Octanewas Rs 137.00 and with... Read More



Trending News

Calculators will be allowed for several subjects at this year's A/L examination
17 May 2020
Calculators will be allowed for several subjects at this year's A/L examination
23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife
17 May 2020
23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife
Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels
17 May 2020
Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960
17 May 2020
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960
Sister sustains injuries trying to mediate a clash between her sister and the brother in law
17 May 2020
Sister sustains injuries trying to mediate a clash between her sister and the brother in law

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.