Sister+sustains+injuries+trying+to+mediate+a+clash+between+her+sister+and+the+brother+in+law+

Kodikamam Police state, that a girl who was trying to settle a dispute between her sister and the brother in law in Vellampokkady in Kodikamam, Jaffna, was stabbed yesterday evening.

According to the Kodikamam police the victim was stabbed when she tried to mediate a clash between her sister and the brother in law.

Police said that the victim was a 23-year-old resident of Kodikamam, Vellampokkanai in Jaffna and has been admitted to Jaffna Hospital with injuries.

The condition of the victim is not serious and Kodikamam police are conducting further investigations.