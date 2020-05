Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne says that the request made by the government to donate a day's salary, in order to overcome the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus, is not applicable to the officers of the Armed Forces, Police and Civil Defense Department



In a statement, he said that social media had circulated a story that the day's wages of the armed forces and the police had been deducted.



The Defense Secretary also stated that the Chief of Defense Staff, Acting Inspector General of Police and the Director of the Civil Defense Department have been instructed in this regard.