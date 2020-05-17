සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

18 more recovered and discharged

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 19:31

18+more+recovered+and+discharged

18 individuals who were treated for covid-19, were discharged today after recovering completely.

Accordingly the epidemiology unit noted that 538 individuals have been discharged so far.

413 individuals remain under medical observation with a total number of 960 cases reported.

Director of the epidemiology unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that currently covid-19 patients are reported only from one cluster.

Meanwhile Defence Secretary retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne said donating a day’s salary to the Government to overcome the existing financial constraints due to covid-19 pandemic is not applicable to Tri-Forces, Police and Civil Defence Services personnel.

Meanwhile the ministry of foreign relations says that 38,983 Sri Lankans in 143 countries are seeking to return to the island.

Issuing a media release the ministry noted that this comprises of 3,078 students, 4,040 short term visa holders, 27,854 migrant workers, 3,527 dependents and 484 duel citizens and others.

3600 overseas Sri Lankans largely comprising students, have been repatriated from 15 countries since the 21st of April

Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 981
Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 981
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 23:44

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 981 according to the latest... Read More

The need for water above the curfew regulation - Video
The need for water above the curfew regulation - Video
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 23:15

Residents complain that the Ambalantota Siyambalagaswila water project does not provide drinking water for their consumption needs.Despite the island wide... Read More

Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 22:35

Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol will be increased by Rs. 5.00 per litre with effect from midnight today. Lanka Petrol 92 Octanewas Rs 137.00 and with... Read More



Trending News

Calculators will be allowed for several subjects at this year's A/L examination
17 May 2020
Calculators will be allowed for several subjects at this year's A/L examination
23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife
17 May 2020
23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife
Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels
17 May 2020
Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960
17 May 2020
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960
Sister sustains injuries trying to mediate a clash between her sister and the brother in law
17 May 2020
Sister sustains injuries trying to mediate a clash between her sister and the brother in law

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.