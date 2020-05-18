සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Easter Sunday Inquiry update - Special revelation from a high ranking Police officer (Video)

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 0:21

Easter+Sunday+Inquiry+update+-+Special+revelation+from+a+high+ranking+Police+officer+%28Video%29

It has been revealed to the Presidential Commission appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks that the IGP had been informed that the incident of a motorbike explosion in Kanthankudy area close to the day of the Easter attack was a rehearsal of a planned attack.

When a senior officer of the Police Special Bureau gave evidence before the Commission it was revealed that the IGP had already been informed of the extremist acts of Saharan Hashim.

The Presidential Commission asked the witness whether he was aware of it before the Easter attacks. The witness stated that he was not aware of it.

When the Commission inquired whether the attack could have been prevented if information had been obtained before the attack, he revealed information about the motorbike explosion in Kaththankudy.

The witness also stated that the owner of the land had complained that a motorcycle had been exploded on a land in Kanthankudy area on April 17 last year.

It has been revealed that Saharan’s team had purchased the motorcycle using a misplaced identity card.

However, he had stated before the Commission that the Special Bureau of Police had taken steps to inform IGP Pujith Jayasundera who is currently on compulsory leave, on 19th April.

However, the IGP responded for it only on April 21st. In addition, the witness stated that Pujith Jayasundera had been informed on several occasions regarding the extremist speeches by Saharan and the various clashes that had taken place in Kanthankudy.                                                                     



Another 2,709 who violated the curfew, taken into custody
Another 2,709 who violated the curfew, taken into custody
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 10:18

Another 2,709 persons have been taken into custody for having violated the curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. These persons have... Read More

Cyber attack on Hirunews.lk web site by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
Cyber attack on Hirunews.lk web site by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 9:14

Hirunews.lk web site was hacked this morning by an Organisation called Tamil Ealam Cyber Arm targeting the National War Heroes Commemoration.This was confirmed... Read More

3,302 persons in quarantine further
3,302 persons in quarantine further
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 10:17

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 3,302 persons are still under quarantine in 36 quarantine centers. Expressing his views to... Read More



Trending News

Calculators will be allowed for several subjects at this year's A/L examination
17 May 2020
Calculators will be allowed for several subjects at this year's A/L examination
Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
18 May 2020
Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife
17 May 2020
23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
17 May 2020
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels
17 May 2020
Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.