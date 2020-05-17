සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 970

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 21:01

Six+%2806%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+970

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 970 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 970
Recovered and discharged – 538
Active cases – 423
New Cases for the day - 10 
Observation in Hospitals – 209

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted43,137

 

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

17-May

10*

Tbc*

16-May

25*

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 981
Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 981
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 23:44

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 981 according to the latest... Read More

The need for water above the curfew regulation - Video
The need for water above the curfew regulation - Video
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 23:15

Residents complain that the Ambalantota Siyambalagaswila water project does not provide drinking water for their consumption needs.Despite the island wide... Read More

Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 22:35

Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol will be increased by Rs. 5.00 per litre with effect from midnight today. Lanka Petrol 92 Octanewas Rs 137.00 and with... Read More



Trending News

Calculators will be allowed for several subjects at this year's A/L examination
17 May 2020
Calculators will be allowed for several subjects at this year's A/L examination
23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife
17 May 2020
23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife
Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels
17 May 2020
Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960
17 May 2020
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960
Sister sustains injuries trying to mediate a clash between her sister and the brother in law
17 May 2020
Sister sustains injuries trying to mediate a clash between her sister and the brother in law

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.