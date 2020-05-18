සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Monday 18 May: Covid-19, World situation report - 4.8 million cases, 316,671 deaths and 1.8 million healed

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 7:42

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,801,875.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 316,671.  

Meanwhile, 1,858,170 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,627,034 active patients around the world while 44,817 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

India - 95,698 reported infections and 3,025 deaths
Pakistan - 40,151 reported cases and 873 deaths
Singapore - 28,038 cases and 22 deaths
Bangladesh - 22,268 cases and 328 deaths
Sri Lanka - 981 cases with 09 deaths
Canada - 77,002 cases with 5,782 deaths
Malaysia - 6,894 cases and 113 deaths
Saudi Arabia - 54,752 cases and 54,752 deaths
UAE - 23,358 cases and 220 deaths
Thailand - 3,028 cases and 56 deaths
Kuwait - 14,850 cases and 112 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,527,664
  • Russia                  281,752
  • Spain                    277,719
  • United Kingdom    243,695
  • Brazil                      241,080
  • Italy                      225,435

Global death count

Around the world 316,671 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 90,978 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         90,978
  • UK                           34,636
  • Italy                          31,908
  • France                     28,108
  • Spain                       27,650
  • Brazil                       16,118

Data source - compiled from worldometers 7.30 am 18/05/2020.

