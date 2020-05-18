සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

11 years since the victory by the war heroes – 14,617 of the Army to be promoted

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 9:35

14,617 Army personnel have been promoted in conjunction with the 11 National war heroes commemoration day.

The Army Media Division said that it has been prepared to grant these promotions at the National War Heroes Commemoration function scheduled to be held tomorrow.

It is said that these promotions will be awarded to encourage other ranks of the army by Acting Chief of Staff, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, granting value to the commitments of the Army.

The Army Media Division said that these promotions which will come into effect from tomorrow is the highest number of promotions to have been granted within a day in the history of the Army.

Meanwhile, the 11 National War Heroes Commemoration function will be held under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Battaramulla – National War Heroes Memorial.

In the battle against LTTE terrorism which ended in the month of May in 2009, 23,962 members of the Army, 1160 of Navy, 443 of the Air force and 2598 from the Police together with 456 from the Department of Civil Defence sacrificed their lives.

Meanwhile, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the tri-forces have provided total contribution to national security as well as towards controlling the Corona pandemic.

He made this comment while expressing his views regarding the 11 War Heroes Victor Commemoration.

