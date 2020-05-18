Protective+face+masks+can+prevent+the+Coronavirus+being+transmitted+-Hong+Kong+University+research+

A latest study has proved that face masks can prevent the Coronavirus being spread.

Foreign media reported that this has been revealed during a study carried out by a research group at the

Hong Kong University using a certain species of rats. The research has been carried out at the Hong Kong University by placing face masks on mice.

Rats who were artificially infected with the virus and healthy rats with face masks were kept in one cage and in

another infected rats with rats which did not have face masks were kept in the relevant research carried out.

From among three rats which did not have face masks, two of them contracted the Coronavirus and accordingly,

the research team pointed out that by wearing face masks, transmission of the Coronavirus from a person

infected with the virus to a healthy person can be prevented.