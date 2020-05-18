3,302 persons in quarantine further

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 3,302 persons are still under quarantine in 36 quarantine centers.

Expressing his views to the Hiru News Team he said that as of now 9,441 person have completed quarantine.

Meanwhile, Italy and Spain have further relaxed restrictions imposed to control the Coronavirus, from today.

Accordingly, it is reported by foreign media that restaurants, hair cutting salons and a number number of other business places which were closed for a period of more than two months will be reopened from today.

At the same time restrictions in Madrid and Barcelona in Spain have been relaxed and permission has been granted for groups of ten to meet freely.

The government of Spain made these decisions when the daily death toll due to the Coronavirus dropped considerably.