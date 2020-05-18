සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 9:14

Targeting the Victory day commemoration, a pro-LTTE organisation named ‘Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm” launched a cyber-attack, on Sri Lanka's number one website, hirunews.lk, with the highest number of users, in the country.

The cyber security unit of the Air Force said that the cyber-attack had targeted the hirunews.lk website of this morning.

The 11th National War Heroes day commemoration will be held before the National War Heroes' Monument at Battaramulla, Sri Jayawardenepura on Tuesday 19th May, to pay tribute to the war heroes who had made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against LTTE terrorism.

The Nation will pay their tribute to the memory of fallen patriotic War Heroes of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Civil Security Department, during this event.


