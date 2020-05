Another 2,709 persons have been taken into custody for having violated the curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.



These persons have been taken into custody during the 24-hour period from 6.00 am yesterday to 6 in the morning today.



The number of vehicles taken into police custody during that time is 946. Accordingly, from 20 March up to now, 59,035 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew.