සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Transport Services Management Task Force to meet for the first time, tomorrow

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 14:08

Transport+Services+Management+Task+Force+to+meet+for+the+first+time%2C+tomorrow

The Transport Services Management Task Force is scheduled to meet for the first time, tomorrow to discuss commencing public transport services which were restricted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is at the Ministry under the patronage of Minister of Transport Services Mahinda Amaraweera.

A number of facts including obtaining the opinions of health sectors for commencing inter-provincial transport services where public transport which is maintained with restrictions at present due to the Coronavirus pandemic will be subject to discussion on this occasion.

If approval is granted by the health sectors, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has told the Task Force that they are ready to commence inter-provincial public transport services 

Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 986
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 986
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 19:27

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 986 according to the latest information... Read More

Boat capsizes in Beruwela killing two people on board
Boat capsizes in Beruwela killing two people on board
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 18:05

Two persons have died when a fishing boat capsized in the seas off Beruwala, Maggona, the Disaster Management Center said.  Read More

100 multi-day vessels which went to sea return to the Beruwala Harbour
100 multi-day vessels which went to sea return to the Beruwala Harbour
Monday, 18 May 2020 - 18:06

About 100 multi-day vessels which went to sea from the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour returned due to inclement weather. The Meteorology Department announced... Read More



Trending News

Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
18 May 2020
Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
18 May 2020
Cyber attack carried out on 'HIRU' by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm (Video)
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
17 May 2020
Price of Lanka IOC 92 Octane Petrol increased
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 970
17 May 2020
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 970
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU
18 May 2020
LTTE cyber attack on HIRU

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.