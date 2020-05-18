A+group+of+Sri+Lankans+who+were+stranded+in+Kuwait+to+arrive+in+the+island+tomorrow

A group of 448 persons who went for employment to Kuwait and were subject to various inconveniences is due to arrive in the island tomorrow.

Steps have been taken to get them back to the country through the Sri Lankan Ambassador’s office in Kuwait and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment said they will be brought back in two aircraft belonging to Kuwait Airlines.

65 of these persons are those who were at the detention center in Kuwait.

At the same time, 383 persons are those who were working in the state of Kuwait without visas and are returning to Sri Lanka using the amnesty period granted by the government of that country.

Once they return to Sri Lanka, they will be subject to quarantine under the Army, the SLBFE said further.