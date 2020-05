The Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said that random P.C.R. tests to identify Corona infected persons are being carried out further.



He said that under this programme, P.C.R. testing was carried out this morning at Dabare Mawatha – Narahenpita which was isolated recently and reopened.



Samples were obtained from sixty persons who were picked randomly and sent for testing, the Chief Medical Officer of the CMC said further.