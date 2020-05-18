සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Amphan cyclone heads towards Bangladesh – rain in the Southwest

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 14:10

Amphan+cyclone++heads+towards+Bangladesh+%E2%80%93+rain+in+the+Southwest+

The Amphan cyclone which is travelling away from the island at present is entering the Bangladesh coastal belt, it is reported, the Meteorology Department said.

Director General of the Meteorology Department Athula Karunanayke said that even then, further rain can be experienced in the Southwest quarter of the island as a result of the impact of the hurricane.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power and Energy said that 50,000 electricity connections that collapsed due to strong winds during the past few days have been repaired.

Our Hiru Reporter in the area said that with waves running ashore in several areas including Batticaloa – Kattankudy – Navaladi and Karbala, some boats have been damaged.

