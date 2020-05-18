Registration+for+overseas+employment+from+20+May

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) informs that registration of Sri Lankans who expect to go abroad for foreign jobs and granting of approval to go overseas will re-commence on 20 May.

Under the first phase of this, approval will be granted for South Korea, Japan, Canada and Germany and registration for jobs in the Middle East and other countries is scheduled to begin later.

Certifying of applications of students to enter universities had come to a standstill due to schools closing as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus and the Ministry of Education has informed school principals to provide an opportunity for this in the three days of 20, 21 and 22 May.